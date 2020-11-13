Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $9,381,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Copart by 34.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

