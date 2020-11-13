Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 150.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2,267.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

