Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,796 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 102,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

