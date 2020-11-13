Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 57,297 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 4.76% of Davis Select International ETF worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DINT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,086 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 600,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 76,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

DINT opened at $22.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $23.34.

