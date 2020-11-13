Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 49,214 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $83.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

