Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,978 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

