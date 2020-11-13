Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 172,078 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $84,170.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

