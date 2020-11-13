Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $65.32 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07.

