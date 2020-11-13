Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Realty Income by 306.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Realty Income by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,761,000 after buying an additional 381,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,025,000 after buying an additional 363,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $61.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

