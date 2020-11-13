Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 108,876 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of BigCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000.

Several research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $73.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.71. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

