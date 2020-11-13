Raymond James & Associates Sells 51,554 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Leidos worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,904,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Leidos by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Leidos by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.