Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,320 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 90,505 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 89,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,271,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,493 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 448.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $864,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $27.12 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

