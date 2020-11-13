Raymond James & Associates Sells 145,083 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 888,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TCF Financial were worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in TCF Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 135,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TCF Financial by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 41,864 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in TCF Financial by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

NYSE TCF opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

