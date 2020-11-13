Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.74% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:APAM opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.37%.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

