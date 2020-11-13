Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 639,344 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 95,145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,164,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 232,178 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,029,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,673,000 after buying an additional 124,674 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

