Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.