Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.77% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.38. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $126.19 and a twelve month high of $225.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

