Raymond James & Associates Has $21.77 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,494 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.92. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

