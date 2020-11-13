Raymond James & Associates Has $20.54 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Equifax worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $162.52 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

