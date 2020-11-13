Raymond James & Associates Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Ball worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after buying an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ball by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 119,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,333 shares of company stock worth $1,166,949. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

