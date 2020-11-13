Raymond James & Associates Buys 39,191 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,191 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,277.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after buying an additional 1,653,783 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,834,000 after buying an additional 808,678 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.25 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

