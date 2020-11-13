Raymond James Analysts Give Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.25.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

TSE:VET opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.40. The company has a market cap of $637.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$21.98.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.