Raymond James Analysts Give Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) a C$0.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of TSE:ESN opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.49.

Get Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) alerts:

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.