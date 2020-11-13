Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) a C$55.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$55.50 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.40 and a 1 year high of C$61.29. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.92.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.