Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020 // Comments off

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $23.76. Rafael shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 910 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rafael from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $345.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 2.42.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in clinical pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals. It engages in the lease of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

