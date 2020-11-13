Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $23.76. Rafael shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 910 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rafael from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $345.39 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 2.42.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in clinical pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals. It engages in the lease of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

