Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $23.76. Rafael shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 910 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rafael by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rafael by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 574,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rafael by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period.

Rafael Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in clinical pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals. It engages in the lease of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.