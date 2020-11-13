Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 2,535 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $240,926.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QLYS stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.85.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.