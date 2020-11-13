Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 2,535 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $240,926.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
QLYS stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.85.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.
