Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Insider Purchases £191.16 in Stock

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) per share, with a total value of £191.16 ($249.75).

Mike Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Mike Wells bought 16 shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,159 ($15.14) per share, with a total value of £185.44 ($242.28).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,238.50 ($16.18) on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion and a PE ratio of 229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,092.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,148.88.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays set a GBX 1,505 ($19.66) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,377.54 ($18.00).

Prudential plc (PRU.L) Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

