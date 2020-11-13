Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

Shares of AMP opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $187.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

