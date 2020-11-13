Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $165,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,638 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Xilinx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Xilinx by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

