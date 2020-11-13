Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 700 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $80,388,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after buying an additional 493,818 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $63,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,127,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $18,463,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,094 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,128. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

