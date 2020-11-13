Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,192 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $291.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.41 and its 200 day moving average is $267.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $299.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

