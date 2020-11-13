Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,383 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 61.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,397,000 after buying an additional 84,491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

