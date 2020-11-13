Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 21,712 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.