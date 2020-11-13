Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,553 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Shares of SPGI opened at $341.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.69. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.