Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 14,182 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 614,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,745,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,261,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

