Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,390,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.12. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

