Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.