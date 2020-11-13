Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 7,643 Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 947,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after buying an additional 743,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZGNX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

