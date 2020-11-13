Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 3,353 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $49.61 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

