Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 1,700 Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000.

VT stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $88.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

