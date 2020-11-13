Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 1,171 MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYOK. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MyoKardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MyoKardia by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MyoKardia by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MyoKardia by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MyoKardia by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

MYOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MyoKardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of MyoKardia in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MyoKardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MyoKardia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

MyoKardia stock opened at $224.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $124.76. MyoKardia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.84.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

