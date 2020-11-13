Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

