Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 9.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $349.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.92. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $368.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

