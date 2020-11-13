Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,091 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,976,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after buying an additional 494,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after buying an additional 281,862 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

