Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,505,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 211.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 186,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3,268.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $41.03 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

