Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.