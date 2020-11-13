Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,141. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

NYSE STE opened at $189.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $195.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

