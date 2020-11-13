Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 575,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 48,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,414,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 294.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.