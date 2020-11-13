Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $149,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

NYSE OSK opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

